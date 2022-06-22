THE challenges of a wet winter are taking hold throughout the Riverina.
Continued rain this month has left landholders with some logistical issues.
Advertisement
Many are reporting that waterlogged crops have not germinated and others, hoping for a good outcome, are applying inputs with crop dusters. Urangeline farmer Bill McDonnell of "Avalon," says the often hit and miss nature of rain means the situation can vary significantly for landholders. At his place 9mm fell this week.
"Farming can be fickle and we have to work with what we have," he said.
IN THE GAUGE:
Tom Yates, who farms at Yerong Creek, measured 9.5mm in the gauge on Tuesday and said the paddocks were getting waterlogged.
"It's pretty wet here," he said.
Mr Yates said ideally a few sunny days would be helpful.
"Some of the crops are starting to suffer a little," he said. To the north of the region things are not looking quite so wet.
Mike O'Hare of "Greendale" at Beckom joked that his property was certainly living up to it's namesake.
"It's green, that's for sure," he said.
Mr O'Hare said 1mm fell in the gauge on Tuesday and he was aware that was obviously less than neighbouring regions.
"Before that though, it has been very wet," he said.
"There was some flooding on the clay country earlier on," Mr O'Hare said.
"Compared to what some people have had put up with it wasn't anything major," he said.
Garry Armstrong of "Armdale Park," Marrar said 17mm of rain fell at his place earlier this week.
"We are fortunate, we can still drive on the paddocks, plus spray," he said.
"The pastures are looking good and everything is pretty positive," Mr Armstrong said.
Advertisement
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.