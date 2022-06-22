The Rural

Challenging discussions on the table at Temora

By Nikki Reynolds
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOPICS: FarmLink hosts an event about tackling the issues facing farming families. The event was held at the Temora Agricultural Innovation Centre.

ALL of the tough conversations were on the table during an event at Temora this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.