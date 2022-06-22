ALL of the tough conversations were on the table during an event at Temora this week.
Talking about the big issues facing farming families was a 'kitchen table' discussion hosted by FarmLink, which attracted around 80 people.
Discussions between farmers and farming families allowed those in the industry to share experiences and insights.
Topics included, future proofing, getting ideas on the same page, working with in-laws, overcoming adversity and succession planning.
Bernard Hart and John Pattison talked about the advice they would give themselves as younger farmers.
Col McCrone, Ron Heinrich and Chris Minehan offered advice relating to their roles in supporting farm businesses.
