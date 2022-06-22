VENDORS will sell 57,670 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on June 23.
Nutrien will sell first with 8300 lambs and 1400 sheep, Elders, 6300 lambs and 1800 sheep, WRL, 1600 lambs and 300 sheep, Blakes, 2500 lambs and 800 sheep, Rodwells, 2500 lambs and 300 sheep, RLA, 12,500 lambs and 1800 sheep, Francis, 9400 lambs and 1900 sheep, Delta, 4800 lambs and 720 sheep, WMLP, 600 lambs and 150 sheep.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.