Wagga sheep and lamb market, June 23 2022

Updated June 23 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 11:29pm
A file image from Wagga sheep and lamb sale.

VENDORS sold 48,000 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.

