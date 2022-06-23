VENDORS sold 48,000 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said last week's price adjustment enticed more lambs onto the market, with vendors offloading plenty of older non-descript types.
Not all export companies were active and key major domestic processors were selective. Quality was mixed however, there were some excellent runs of grain assisted trade and extra heavy lambs. There were a few local restocking orders in play, which resulted in little competition against processors.
Competition fluctuated and solid bidding was patchy. There was a softening of price across all trade weight categories. Lambs 21kg to 24kg sold from $174 to $198/head, to average 793c/kg cwt. Lambs 24kg to 26kg eased $7/head averaging 779c/kg cwt. Lambs back to the paddock sold from $80 to $169/head.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied with big numbers between 31kg to 35kg cwt. Extra heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight sold $8 cheaper recording a top price of $284/head, to average 705c/kg cwt. Lambs 26kg to 30kg were well supplied making from $205 to $227/head.
It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to the usual winter buying group. All sheep categories on average slipped $13 to $22/head. Heavy ewe mutton sold to weaker demand averaging 532c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were well supplied and buying demand was noticeably weaker. Trade sheep made from $122 to $155/head.
