The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Griffith sheep and lamb sale June 24 2022

Updated June 24 2022 - 3:01am, first published 2:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE CATWALK: A file image from the weekly Griffith sheep and lamb market.

VENDORS sold 7500 sheep and lambs at the Griffith sale on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.