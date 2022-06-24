VENDORS sold 7500 sheep and lambs at the Griffith sale on Friday.
The yarding was 1900 less than the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia, market reporter Caroline Ronald said quality was very mixed.
The usual supplementary fed lambs were on offer and there was some excellent finish heavy lambs available.
The regular buyers were present, however, not all operating fully. Market was mostly unchanged with the exception of the sheep selling to weaker trends.
A hand full of quality trade lambs were offered and the market was erratic due to the mixed quality.
Heavy trade lambs were unchanged selling from $162 to $192/head to average 767c/kg cwt.
Competition was steady across the heavy and extra heavy lambs and the market remained firm.
Lambs from 25 to 30kg sold from $191 to $228/head with the over 30kg lambs reaching $270/head.
Extra-heavy Dorper lambs were well supplied slipping $5 to $20 making from $180 to $230/head.
Another good supply of Merino lambs were offered with heavy and extra heavy weights firm to $7 easier selling from $178 to $218/head.
A small mixed offering of mutton was available following softer trends. Merino ewes sold from $147 to $194/head and heavy Merino wethers sold up to $174/head.
