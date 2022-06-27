JUNE 30: NSW Farmers Association Wagga branch will be holding a landholders information session for farmers on the Murrumbidgee River system who could be potentially affected by the proposed Reconnecting Rivers Country Project. The information session will start at 5pm at the Wagga RSL Club and will be followed by the general NSW Farmer's Association Wagga Branch meeting at 6.30pm. Landholders affected by proposed changes to flow options along the Murrumbidgee River are encouraged to attend the session, which is open to both members and non-members.
The Reconnecting Rivers Country Program is a NSW Government SDL Project, part of the Murray Darling Basin Plan. This initial gathering will provide a general overview of what landholders will need to consider as part of the roll out of the Reconnecting Rivers Project."
SELF DEFENCE WORKSHOPS: People living in rural and regional areas will be ale to access self-defence workshops.
KYUP! Project and the Office for Regional Youth is offering workshops for young women during the winter school holidays. Taking place in Cowra, Young, Cootamundra, Gundagai and Wagga, the workshops are part of a rollout across regional NSW. KYUP! founder Mel Thomas, said knowing your self-worth and that you can fight to defend yourself if you need to, is fun, safe and empowering.
The workshops will run for those aged 12 to 24. Workshops are free. Spaces are limited. Corowa on Monday July, 11 from 9am to 11:30am, Young on Monday, July, 11 from 2 pm to 4:30pm, Cootamundra on Tuesday, July 12, from 9 am to 11.30am, Gundagai, on Tuesday, July 12 2pm to 4.30pm and Wagga on Wednesday July, 13 from 9am to 11.30am and 2pm to 4:30pm.
Register at www.kyupproject.com.au/holidayworkshops
If you are experiencing family or domestic violence or sexual assault or know someone who is, please call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visit the 1800RESPECT website.
JULY 14 to 17: The Australian Sheep and Wool Show will be held at Bendigo, Victoria. The Sheep Show Opening Times are; Friday 9am - 5pm, Saturday 9am - 5pm, Sunday 9am - 4pm, with the Merino ram sale on Sunday 1pm - 3pm.
AUGUST 20: Ganmain Show is a fun packed day out for the whole family. It's a country show with all of the nostalgia and excitement patrons enjoy.
AUGUST 21: The Annual Weethalle Show will be held at Teamster Drive and Showground Road, Weethalle.
AUGUST 27: The annual Barellan Show will be held.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
