Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated June 27 2022 - 12:30am, first published 12:21am
ON THE CALENDAR:The Ganmain Show committee invites everyone to attend the upcoming show in August.

JUNE 30: NSW Farmers Association Wagga branch will be holding a landholders information session for farmers on the Murrumbidgee River system who could be potentially affected by the proposed Reconnecting Rivers Country Project. The information session will start at 5pm at the Wagga RSL Club and will be followed by the general NSW Farmer's Association Wagga Branch meeting at 6.30pm. Landholders affected by proposed changes to flow options along the Murrumbidgee River are encouraged to attend the session, which is open to both members and non-members.

