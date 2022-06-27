A TOTAL of 2775 cattle went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said, numbers declined mostly due to wet weather across the regions.
It was a mixed yarding with most stock in secondary condition.
In the trade run there were limited well finished types weighing between 400kg to 500kg.
Not all the usual buyers made it to the market and key export companies were not as active.
Prices began 30c to 50c/kg cheaper across all secondary classes as the market struggled to find a base.
In the trade sale quality was fair with most showing good fat cover and finish.
Heifers suitable for the trade slipped 24c to average 510c/kg.
The feeder market struggled for momentum and all secondary classes were effected.
Medium weight feeder heifers sold to weak demand easing 15c to average 512c/kg.
Steers weighing 400kg to 500kg suitable to feed on were well supplied and not all orders were at the market.
Competition was patchy at the top end resulting in a cheaper trend of 39c/kg.
The bulk selling from 460c to 565c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks sold to noticeably weaker competition with aged steers dragging prices back.
C3 and C4 steers sold from 360c to 486c/kg.
There were 475 cows penned and not all buyers operated fully.
Heavy cows slipped 11c to 17c making from 335c to 360c/kg.
The middle run of leaner types sold from 242c to 302c/kg.
