NUMBERS declined significantly when vendors offered 9305 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
The yarding decreased by 8160 from the previous week.
Advertisement
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said quality was plainer this week.
A large offering of supplementary fed Merino lambs were available.
Not all processors were in attendance and the market lacked urgency from buyers and most pens sold to weaker trends with the exception of few quality pens.
The market was $10 to $30/head cheaper across most categories.
An average supply of trade lambs were available and the prices reflected the quality with lambs dipping $10 to $20/head overall.
Heavy trade lambs eased $17 selling from $194 to $225/head to average 789c/kg cwt.
The best quality was across the heavy weight lambs with prices easing $9 with lambs making from $194 to $225/head.
Less weight was available across the extra heavy export types which held prices up.
Lambs weighing more than 30kg sold from $225 to $253/head.
Market trends were for cheaper prices with heavy trade and heavy lambs selling from $156 to $217/head.
Light MK bag lambs slipped $17 selling from $66 to $125/head.
It was a small mixed quality offering mutton.
Prices eased $20 to $30 across all weights and grades with extra-heavy cross bred ewes selling between $184 and $200/head and Merino ewes to just $175/head.
MARKET QUOTES: Burden Nominees of Narrandera sold shorn lambs for $253.20. M & M Schrieber of Boweya sold 33 shorn lambs for $250. Rudd Pastoral of Katamatite sold 72 shorn lambs for $248.
NJ & EE Macartney of Coreen sold 168 Merino lambs for $217. Rebbur Pty Ltd of Balldale sold 166 Merino lambs for $215.20. WG Francis of Rutherglen sold 46 cross bred ewes for $200. IV, MV & M Wilson of Gerogery sold 35 cross bred lambs for $195.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.