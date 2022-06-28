Stud cattle breeders Corey Dean Ireland and his wife Prudence Jane Ireland have pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to deliver books to a liquidator.
The matter was before the Sydney Downing Centre on Tuesday and follows from a long-running liquidation process. Additional court action, instigated by creditors, continues in the NSW Supreme Court.
The liquidated company CD and PJ Ireland was the trustee for the Ireland Family Trust, which traded as Ireland's Angus Stud. Liquidation resulted after court action on November 14, 2019 from petitioning creditor East Coast Stockfeeds. Mr Ireland is currently before the Wagga Local Court charged with 13 counts of fraud, but is yet to enter a plea.
