The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Weaner heifers reach $2480 at Wagga

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated June 28 2022 - 11:24pm, first published 11:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
H. Francis and Company's Scott Myer and Alex Croker with 13 Angus heifers that sold for $1470 a head.

A total of 770 cattle were yarded at Wagga Wagga last Friday where heifers topped at $2480 a head.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.