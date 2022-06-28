TRIAL sights throughout southern NSW are showing promise after recent rain.
This week the team from DLF Seeds and Science inspected a crop of leafy turnip at Charles Sturt University in Wagga.
Frank McRae, Melissa Gooseman, Blair McCormick and Isaac Berry were impressed with the progress of trial sites at Lake Cargelligo, Hillston, Mangoplah, The Rock and Wagga.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
