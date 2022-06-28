A prototype system, which aims to use artificial intelligence to identify priority weeds from users' photographs is showing promise.
Led by NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI), WeedScan is being developed in partnership with the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions and CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, to deliver a single countrywide system to identify, record and manage priority weeds.
Advertisement
NSW DPI principal research scientist, Hanwen Wu, said the team is working to deliver a new website and app with rapid diagnostic features to aid the detection of emerging weeds.
"More than 30 farmers, land managers and Local Land Services and council biosecurity staff played an important role in testing a pilot version of WeedScan," Dr Wu said.
"WeedScan is now being road tested by end users to provide feedback to the developers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.