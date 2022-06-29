VENDORS will sell 47,550 sheep and lambs at Wagga on June 30.
Rodwells will sell first with 1800 lambs and 150 sheep, Delta, 4000 lambs and 500 sheep, RLA, 4800 lambs and 300 sheep, Francis, 8300 lambs and 400 sheep, WRL, 2500 lambs and 700 sheep, WMLP, 1700 lambs and 100 sheep, Elders, 6000 lambs and 1800 sheep, Blakes, 2200 lambs and 500 sheep and Nutrien, 9500 lambs and 2300 sheep.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.