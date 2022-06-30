VENDORS sold 48,000 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers lifted, with vendors presenting all types of lambs.
The on-going sell of lambs has all combined to take its toll on the market.
Prices for all categories cheapened led by Merino lambs and extra heavy export lambs. Numbers of lighter weight lambs continue to be high, with prices $10 to $20/head cheaper.
Not all export companies made it to the market or operated to capacity. A large contingent of restockers stepped into the market when prices began to retreat, which helped put a floor in prices.
Competition was very erratic causing a bigger than usual price spread.
There was a softening of a few dollars across all trade weight categories. Lambs 21kg to 24kg sold from $156 to $203/head to average 779c/kg cwt.
Lambs 24kg to 26kg eased $6/head averaging 756c/kg cwt. Merino trade lambs sold $10 to $20 cheaper making from $130 to $183/head. Lambs back to the paddock or to feed on sold from $120 to $208/head.
Extra heavy lambs weighing more than 30kg carcass weight were well supplied with big numbers between 31kg to 34kg cwt. Extra heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight sold $7 cheaper recording a top price of
$270/head to average 682c/kg cwt.
Lambs 26kg to 30kg were well supplied slipping $6 making from $192 to $228/head, to average 730c/kg cwt.
It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a reduced field of buyers. Trade sheep were well supplied and buying demand was softer. Trade sheep made from $90 to $150/head. Heavy sheep sold to subdued competition selling from $150 to $206/head to average 555c to 577c/kg cwt.
