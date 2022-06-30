SELF DEFENCE WORKSHOPS: People living in rural and regional areas will be ale to access self-defence workshops.
KYUP! Project and the Office for Regional Youth is offering workshops for young women during the winter school holidays. Taking place in Cowra, Young, Cootamundra, Gundagai and Wagga, the workshops are part of a rollout across regional NSW. KYUP! founder Mel Thomas, said knowing your self-worth and that you can fight to defend yourself if you need to, is fun, safe and empowering.
Advertisement
The workshops will run for those aged 12 to 24. Workshops are free. Spaces are limited. Corowa on Monday July, 11 from 9am to 11:30am, Young on Monday, July, 11 from 2 pm to 4:30pm, Cootamundra on Tuesday, July 12, from 9 am to 11.30am, Gundagai, on Tuesday, July 12 2pm to 4.30pm and Wagga on Wednesday July, 13 from 9am to 11.30am and 2pm to 4:30pm.
Register at www.kyupproject.com.au/holidayworkshops
If you are experiencing family or domestic violence or sexual assault or know someone who is, please call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visit the 1800RESPECT website.
JULY 14 to 17: The Australian Sheep and Wool Show will be held at Bendigo, Victoria. The Sheep Show Opening Times are; Friday 9am - 5pm, Saturday 9am - 5pm, Sunday 9am - 4pm, with the Merino ram sale on Sunday 1pm - 3pm.
AUGUST 20: Ganmain Show is a fun packed day out for the whole family. It's a country show with all of the nostalgia and excitement patrons enjoy.
AUGUST 21: The Annual Weethalle Show will be held at Teamster Drive and Showground Road, Weethalle.
AUGUST 27: The annual Barellan Show will be held.
SEPTEMBER 20 to 22: Exhibitor bookings have opened for the 2022 Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) on September 20-22 with planning well in hand for southern Australia's largest agricultural event. Henty Machinery Field Days chief executive officer Belinda Anderson reminded exhibitors the booking deadline for the official HMFD program was July 31. "Existing, new or potential exhibitors are encouraged to submit their applications via the HMFD website," Mrs Anderson said. Online ticket sales for general entry will open on July 1 via the website at www.hmfd.com.au. Country music singer and I'm a Celebrity star Brooke McClymont and her Golden Guitar winning husband Adam Eckersley will take to the stage in a new ticketed event to be held after the gates close at 5pm on Wednesday, September 21.
OCTOBER 15: The Rock Show will be held at 3778 Lockhart-the Rock Road, The Rock NSW
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.