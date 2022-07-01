THE complexities around higher river flows, and how that affects agriculture, was on the table at a NSW Farmers meeting in Wagga.
Images of livestock being moved to higher ground to escape floodwaters, access roads being cut off and rendered useless plus damage to pastures were shared with a gathering of 40 people during a gathering at Wagga RSL.
The aim was to share insights about how increased flows down river systems, including the Murrumbidgee and Murray, affects landholders.
Documenting any damage or challenges caused by flows identified as imperative given the timeline of the Reconnecting River Country Program.
NSW Farmers Wagga and District branch chairman Alan Brown said the aim of the meeting was to generate awareness.
"There is a long consultative process to go," he said.
However, he warned it was important for landholders to be aware of just how complex problems along the river system can be with the anticipated higher flows.
He said the list of challenges was long and it ranged from road access being cut through to pumps not accessible plus infrastructure damage such as fences ruined or potentially livestock lost.
"The lower lying river country is critical for agriculture and it is important it remains productive," he said.
On Friday Mr Brown and Louise Burge, who has experienced river flow challenges in the Murray, visited properties east of Wagga to talk to landholders.
Mr Brown said the aim for NSW Farmers was to share information with landholders and try and get the best outcomes during the consultative process.
Mrs Burge, who farms downstream of Tocumwal, has already been affected by changed river operations.
She has experienced first-hand access issues due to flooding.
Inundated paddocks have also resulted in pasture and crop damage.
Mrs Burge said it was important landholders understood the Reconnecting River Country Program.
She said those on the Murrumbidgee system could document any challenges currently. A photograph, or a marker to indicate flooding or river heights was suggested.
ABOUT THE PROGRAM: The program aims to achieve a balance of economic, social, cultural and environmental outcomes across southern NSW by improving wetland and floodplain connectivity. The NSW Government has gone back to the drawing board, looked at the lessons learned from previous consultations and has designed a program focused on working collaboratively and extensively with the community to meet local needs, using the best available and most recent science and modelling.
The program focuses on relaxing or removing some of the constraints or physical barriers impacting the delivery of water for the environment in the following areas in the southern-connected Murray-Darling Basin (the basin):
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
