A TOTAL of 6950 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Griffith market on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Graeme Richard said lamb numbers eased slightly and the quality remains good with the bulk heavy and extra heavy lambs, trade weights were limited and there were very limited numbers of store lambs.
In the extra heavy lambs there was not the weight of the previous week and there were several larger drafts of trade and heavy Merino lambs.
Crossbred lambs sold to a cheaper trend slipping back $6 to $8 and the Merinos were dearer lifting around $8/head.
Trade lambs to 24kg cwt sold from $165 to $188/head and heavy weights to 30kg $178 to $220/head and averaged 760c to 780c/kg cwt.
Extra-heavy lambs reached $263/head.
Merino trades sold from $142 to $168 and heavy weights $179 to $194/head averaging from 680c to 720c/kg cwt.
Only a limited number of sheep were offered and most were Merino ewes. Medium weights sold from $10 to $156/head and heavy Merino ewes $185 to $190/head. Crossbreds reached $195/head.
