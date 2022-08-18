How to choose the right car insurance plan for you

Choosing the right car insurance plan for you can be a challenge, with a range of premiums and policies available in the market today. You might sometimes feel overwhelmed or confused when shopping around, especially if it's your first time looking for one.

Whether it's your 10th car or not, there's no one-size-fits-all method when selecting the best policy. It all comes down to your needs as a car owner, among other factors.



How do you tell which plan suits your needs? What factors should you consider when comparing insurance plans and providers? These are just some of the questions you need to answer as you go along.

Understanding the different types of car insurance plans

Before you can choose the right plan, you first need to know what the available ones are. Some insurance providers such as Youi provide information that makes it easy for you to quickly compare different levels of cover they offer.



But of course, comparisons are more efficient if you know what each plan entails. In Australia, there are typically four main types of car insurance that every vehicle owner should know. These are:

1. Compulsory third party (CTP) insurance

Also known as 'green slip' in NSW, CTP is a policy required across all Australian states. This insurance is already included upon paying the car registration cost. If you're from New South Wales, though, the green slip is bought separately.



Green slip provides coverage of compensation claims if a third party is injured or killed during a vehicular accident while you're driving or when someone else is driving a car registered under your name.

2. Third party property only insurance

This car insurance plan covers only the damage to the other party's property (including their car and additional legal costs) in the event of an accident, particularly when you're the one at fault. However, this insurance won't cover any damage sustained to your own vehicle.

3. Third party fire and theft insurance

Aside from covering damage to a third party's property, this insurance also offers some coverage for your own vehicle, normally along with other add-ons. Third-party fire and theft insurance will also typically cover earthquake, theft, and fire damage to your car.

4. Comprehensive insurance

Having a comprehensive insurance plan means, in most cases, getting coverage for damage, theft, fires, natural disasters, and car accidents for both your and the third party's vehicles. This is normally applicable even when the accident is your fault.

Knowing the main types of car insurance can significantly help you decide which is the best one according to your needs and circumstances as a policyholder. It's apparent that the comprehensive plan is the most inclusive, thus offering the most extensive coverage and peace of mind.

Car insurance tips and tricks

Now that you understand the main types of car insurance plans available in Australia, you can make a more informed decision. However, there are still other factors to consider to ensure you're choosing the right plan and making the most out of it. To help you out, here are some tips and tricks you can use:

Choose a reliable provider

Just as no one insurance plan suits all types of car owners, it's also safe to say that not all insurance providers are created equal. It's crucial to consider a company's reputation for dealing with claim settlements before you make a decision. Make it a point to ask how long they typically take to process a claim settlement, while also understanding the different premiums and insurance plans they offer. Steer clear of providers that take too long to process a settlement.

Understand what excess is

When making a claim under your insurance policy, you'll need to pay an out-of-pocket amount called an excess. Basically, the higher the excess amount you pay, the lower premium you'll have for your insurance plan. Although increasing your excess means more savings for you, you also need to consider if you can afford the excess in case you need to make a claim in the future.

Ask for applicable discounts

Depending on the insurance provider you've selected, you can ask for discounts based on specific criteria. For instance, you may be eligible for a discount on your premium if you buy an additional policy.

In conclusion

Getting the right insurance plan is one of the best ways to protect your vehicle. Since many different insurers and plans are available, it's essential to choose the best plan for your needs.

Take the time to know more about the available types, and then look for a reliable provider to help you maximise your premium. Consider your needs as a driver before you decide on a plan, and don't forget to learn about applicable discounts to help you save money.