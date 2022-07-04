How to choose the right car insurance plan

Picture: Adobe Stock

Choosing the right car insurance can be tricky. The many types of premiums and plans offered by insurers can make it confusing. But if you're looking for ways to choose the best insurance plan for your car, you've come to the right page.

Here are some handy points to help you pick the right car insurance plan.

1 Understand insurance language

Like most disciplines, auto insurance has some terminologies that could be confusing at first. You don't need to complete a course on it, but becoming more familiar with car insurance jargon can improve your communication with your insurance broker. This could help you make a more informed choice.

2 Compare different quotes

While it may seem tedious and inconvenient, comparing quotes is essential to choosing the right car insurance plan. As a rule of thumb, you should look around for different quotes from which you pick at least three.

Do a close analysis of the three best quotes, paying attention to what's on offer. You could make the comparison online through platforms that offer such services. For example, comparing car insurance with Youi could be at the click of a few buttons.

3 Assess your insurance needs

Before searching for the best insurance plan, it may be best first to assess your needs. For instance, if you want to cover your vehicle in case of theft, you can narrow your search to premiums that cover theft. On the other hand, if you live in a flood-prone area, you may need a plan that gives adequate coverage for natural disasters.

When you evaluate your needs, be sure also to consider your driving style. If you mainly drive in the city, you may be at a higher risk of minor accidents. You would therefore need to pick the most suitable plan for your risk factors.

4 Search for reputable companies

Because thousands of companies offer car insurance plans, it's easy to fall for the wrong one.

One smart way to get the right insurance plan is to search for reliable car insurance companies that give the best coverage for your needs.



A great starting point in your research is to head online. You can find reviews and testimonials before settling for the best companies.

The company's reputation in dealing with claim settlements is an essential factor to consider. Knowing how long they take to process a claim settlement is vital. Avoid companies that take too long to process a settlement.



Also, understand the different premiums and insurance plans on offer. It's important to know what each plan covers.



Picture: Adobe Stock

5 Work out your budget

Getting car insurance means you have to pay for it. Having a clear budget is important before choosing a car insurance plan. When comparing quotes, try to work out how much you need to pay for each plan. Stick to what you can afford before signing any contract.

For the best value for money, work out how much you're willing to spend against the coverage you need. Remember, the more add-ons you include, the higher your premium will be.

6 Consider low-risk factors

Just as good skin is the best foundation for makeup, you'll need to be a great candidate for the best insurance plan. Most car insurers offer discounts based on factors such as your driving record, age, and driving experience. You could therefore try to keep a low-risk status by maintaining a good driving record and attending driving courses whenever you can.

You could also impress insurers by adding safety equipment to your car. For instance, if your car has some anti-theft gear, it lowers its risk of being stolen. In turn, your insurance premium could also be lowered.

7 Get a good credit score

Making sure you maintain a good credit score can also help you get a good deal on your car insurance plan. Apart from factors like the type of your vehicle and driving history, most insurers will also assess your credit score. If you have a good credit score, your chances of getting a reasonable rate and coverage significantly improve.

8 Understand the policy

Once you've settled on the best insurance plan for your needs, have the documentation drawn up and take a very close look at them. Try to understand all the clauses and specifications of the policy. Get clarity from your broker or agent if you're unsure about anything. Only once everything is clear to you should you go ahead and sign up.



In summary

Insurance is one of the ways to safeguard your valued vehicle. Because there are many different insurers and plans, carefully choosing the best plan for your needs is essential.



Take time to learn more about car insurance, then search for reputable companies. Consider your needs and your budget before settling for any plan. And, before putting your signature on the paper, ensure you understand the policy document.