Trend talk 2022: How to make the current styles work for your body shape

Dressing for your body type can be harder than it sounds when you consider all the different types of fashion trends out there. Not only can these styles change so sporadically, but some feel like they are only for a very specific body type.



Of course, in 2022 we have embraced body positivity like never before and there are many ways to embrace new styles, regardless of your body shape.

If you are ready to celebrate your body and translate the current fashions to your own shape and style, then read on!

Get the basics right first

Before you can work with fabulous new fashions, you want to have the basics done first. You guessed it - this starts with your underwear. Wearing a quality women's plus size g string is going to make you feel more comfortable in your own skin, and the figure-flattering design will remove any visible panty lines that can compromise an outfit. Underwear really is part of the outfit ensemble, even if you cannot see it, so shop quality for the best items out there.

You also want to get a great set of basic clothing items, like singlets, camisoles, tanks, and all those undergarments that can be used for lots of looks. This will form the foundation of your wardrobe. Fashions and trends change, and so you will need some constants in your wardrobe so that you can easily throw an edgy jacket over the top or accessorise these basics with a new chic twist.

Pick and choose the influences

Fashion trends will typically come from an influence or persuasion, so you really can interpret a trend. Let's take a look at the growing trend of athleisure. Wearing relaxed-fitting activewear is all the rage, but that doesn't mean you have to be wearing the sports bra right down to the running shoe. Pick and choose the influences that really resonate with your style, and then you can work with those pieces to really show off your assets.

Remember, you do not have to follow every trend blindly. In fact, there are some that you may wish to follow ironically! Have fun with it and only choose the influences that really set your style on fire - the rest can be worn by everyone else!

Get creative

If the current styles don't quite sit as you would like them to on your body, then give yourself creative license to adapt those pieces. That might mean whipping out the sewing machine to pinch and tuck an oversized coat or make you want to open up the leg of a pant so it is wider and more ideal for your shape.



You can also add little embellishments with a hot glue gun, a sewing needle or even iron-on some patches. These little embellishments are great for drawing the eye exactly where you want, so have some fun experimenting with your creativity.

Nervous about getting dirty and making an irreversible change to your clothes? Start slow and maybe watch some sewing tutorials and creativity hacks before you go for it! The last thing you want is a big mess and no outfit to wear!

Quality fashion over fast fashion

Fast fashion is just that - fast. It has not been methodically designed to work with individual body types and it's often hard to know who these pieces are actually made for.



When you shop for quality labels and quality fabrics, you are going to find the fit and coverage to look much more premium. You want your curves and unique body shape to be celebrated with the fashions you choose, so start looking at better quality labels.



Now, this does not necessarily mean spending a lot of money on clothes - watch those sale periods and find out what the reputable and affordable brands out there are.

Find fashion icons with similar shapes

If your social media newsfeeds are filled with men and women who have no similarities to you and your body shape - then you might want to amend this. You should be inspired daily by fashion icons that have the same body shape as you so that you can get ideas on how to style current trends, and copy with pride!



Your own personal flair is always going to be a better look than anything else out there, but it is great to see influencers who actually look like us and mirror our own assets and areas we might not like as much. This might also be a great way to explore new brands as these icons are going to be wearing labels that really champion their body shape.

