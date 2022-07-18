VENDORS sold 2100 cattle at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers were similar to the previous market where the market continues to struggle as the big numbers of secondary stock outpaced demand, particularly across heifer categories.
It was a mixed yarding with the bulk of the stock in secondary condition.
Trade cattle supplies increased slightly giving processors a bigger selection across the heifer portion.
All the usual buyers were at the market however not all feedlot orders were operating.
The trade market sold to weak competition, with bidding erratic at times.
Trade steers sold to significantly weaker trends averaging 474c/kg.
Trade heifers were in greater numbers and improving 4c to average 473c/kg.
The feeder steer market struggled to attract all buyers and despite this, prices were unchanged.
Steers 400 to 500kg sold from 380c to 542c/kg.
Feeder heifers sold to very weak competition with very few orders in play.
The bulk making from 400c to 518c/kg.
Restocking interest waned noticeably with prices dipping 54c for steers weighing 200 to 280kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks sold to weaker demand with some big price variances throughout the sale.
C3 and C4 steers sold from 375c to 474c/kg.
A fair to good quality line up of cows sold to solid demand.
Buyers bid strongly for cows with weight and finish.
Heavy cows were unchanged to slightly dearer averaging 359c/kg.
Leaner types sold to mixed price trends selling from 260c to 315c/kg.
