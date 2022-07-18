JULY 22 to JULY 24: Feathers are set to ruffle at the National Pigeon Show. After three years of organising and COVID-19 delays, the Kyeamba Smith Hall at the Wagga Showgrounds will host the 2022 Australian National Pigeon Show.
Some 40 years ago at this very pavilion the Australian National Pigeon Association was formed.
So it will be a nostalgic event for those original members who will be making the trip back. The show will be held from Friday 22 July through to Sunday 24 July. It is free for members of the public to come along and look at the pigeons.
President, Dennis Murphy said there are about 2500 pigeons entered on display from all states of Australia. There are more than 80 different varieties of pigeon on display, of all shapes and sizes.
"This event is held annually in a different state in Australia," he said.
AUGUST 20: Ganmain Show is a fun packed day out for the whole family. It's a country show with all of the nostalgia and excitement patrons enjoy.
AUGUST 21: The Annual Weethalle Show will be held at Teamster Drive and Showground Road, Weethalle.
AUGUST 27: The annual Barellan Show will be held.
SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: The Wagga Show will be held on Friday and Saturday on the Corner of Bourke Street and Urana Street, Turvey Park.
SEPTEMBER 20 to 22: Exhibitor bookings have opened for the 2022 Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) on September 20-22 with planning well in hand for southern Australia's largest agricultural event. Henty Machinery Field Days chief executive officer Belinda Anderson reminded exhibitors the booking deadline for the official HMFD program was July 31. "Existing, new or potential exhibitors are encouraged to submit their applications via the HMFD website," Mrs Anderson said. Online ticket sales for general entry will open on July 1 via the website at www.hmfd.com.au. Country music singer and I'm a Celebrity star Brooke McClymont and her Golden Guitar winning husband Adam Eckersley will take to the stage in a new ticketed event to be held after the gates close at 5pm on Wednesday, September 21.
SEPTEMBER 22 to OCTOBER 2: The Royal Melbourne Show will feature some of Australia's finest livestock exhibits plus school competitions.
OCTOBER 15: The Rock Show will be held at 3778 Lockhart-the Rock Road, The Rock NSW.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
