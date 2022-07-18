The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:16am, first published 2:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCHEDULED: Visitors, exhibitors and organisers are looking forward to the upcoming Henty Machinery Field Days for 2022.

JULY 22 to JULY 24: Feathers are set to ruffle at the National Pigeon Show. After three years of organising and COVID-19 delays, the Kyeamba Smith Hall at the Wagga Showgrounds will host the 2022 Australian National Pigeon Show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.