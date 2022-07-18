The level of demand was weak in the trade sale, with not all operating to capacity. Lambs 21 to 24kg tracked $10 cheaper to average 790c to 800c/kg cwt the bulk selling from $172 to $208/head. Lambs 24 to 26kg met weak demand quality being a factor averaging 781c/kg cwt. Light lambs to the processors were up to $50 cheaper with light weight drafts selling from $60 to $100/head.