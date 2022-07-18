A TOTAL of 47,500 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Wagga sale on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers increased significantly. Quality remains mixed with increased supplies of lighter weight non-descript lambs.
Prices for all categories sold cheaper, with buyers selective looking for shorter skinned lambs with shape. A bigger group of export companies attended with a major exporter company back after winter maintenance.
The level of demand was weak in the trade sale, with not all operating to capacity. Lambs 21 to 24kg tracked $10 cheaper to average 790c to 800c/kg cwt the bulk selling from $172 to $208/head. Lambs 24 to 26kg met weak demand quality being a factor averaging 781c/kg cwt. Light lambs to the processors were up to $50 cheaper with light weight drafts selling from $60 to $100/head.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were in reasonable supply with most estimated to weight between 31 to 35kg cwt. Extra heavy lamb weighing 43kg cwt recorded a top price of $286/head the bulk averaging 690c/kg cwt.
Lambs 26 to 30kg were in reasonable number, fat cover varied and so did the degree of competition, prices eased $9 selling from $210 to $235/head.
It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a smaller group of buyers despite a major processor returning after winter maintenance. Demand was subdued and prices across the yarding averaged 467c to 545c/kg cwt.
