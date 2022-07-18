The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Wagga sheep and lamb sale report, July 14 2022

Updated July 18 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT THE RAIL: A file image from Wagga sheep and lamb market.

A TOTAL of 47,500 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Wagga sale on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.