The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Corowa sheep and lamb sale, July 18 2022

Updated July 18 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MARKET DAY: A file image from the weekly Monday Corowa sheep and lamb sale.

VENDORS sold 7160 sheep and lambs at the Corowa sale on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.