VENDORS sold 7160 sheep and lambs at the Corowa sale on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said the market was $5 to $10 stronger on quality pens selling from $124 to $196/head.
Heavy lambs to the domestic and export processors sold from $178 to $213/head. Extra heavy export types gaining up to $5/head in places. Lambs from 26.1kg to 30kg sold from $206 to $230/head and the over 30kg lambs from $238 to $268/head.
Light and extra light lambs to the processors sold from $62 to $116/head. Merino lambs sold to cheaper trends with the heaviest reaching $200/head. Light Merino lambs going to processors under 20kg sold from $74 to $118/head.
Sheep sold to weaker trends with heavy Merino ewes selling from $154 to $184/head and heavy Crossbred ewes sold up to $208/head to making approximately $513c/kg cwt. Medium weight sheep sold from $126 to $150/head.
