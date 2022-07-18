The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator closed on 1388c.
This was a decrease of 19c compared to the previous selling week.
Moses and Son principal, Marty Moses said this week signalled the final sale before the mid-year three week recess.
Heading into the week, the offering was estimated at 62,000 bales, and as expected the withdrawn lots brought the offering back to 55,210 bales.
