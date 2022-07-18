A MAJOR supermarket will lift the price of milk, however, NSW Farmers Dairy Committee chairman Colin Thompson says 29 farms have exited the industry in the past financial year.
Mr Thompson said the higher prices were a result of low supply, and warned the situation would only get worse unless farmgate prices improved.
"This should be an alarm bell for the major supermarkets and processors that we as a nation will continue to lose dairy farms unless they provide sustainable milk pricing that covers the cost of production," Mr Thompson said.
"These prices rises announced by Coles are a result of dwindling supply driving the market up, and the best way to address that problem is ensuring ample supply by paying farmers a fair price."
