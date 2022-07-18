The Rural
Milk price in spotlight

Updated July 19 2022 - 12:09am, first published July 18 2022 - 11:58pm
SECURE THE INDUSTRY: NSW Farmers Dairy Committee chairman Colin Thompson says producers need a fair price for milk.

A MAJOR supermarket will lift the price of milk, however, NSW Farmers Dairy Committee chairman Colin Thompson says 29 farms have exited the industry in the past financial year.

