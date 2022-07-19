The Rural
Diverse topics on the agenda during upcoming MeatUp Forum in Wagga

Updated July 19 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:25am
MLA general manage Michael Crowley.

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) is calling on red meat producers to register for the MeatUp Forum in Wagga on August 16.

