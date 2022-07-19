Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) is calling on red meat producers to register for the MeatUp Forum in Wagga on August 16.
The forum will include presentations focusing on business, beef, sheep, carbon and feedbase topics.
MLA general manager, Michael Crowley said the event would have a focus on the key productivity drivers of red meat businesses.
"The Wagga MeatUp Forum will be a great opportunity for producers across the Riverina region to come together for a day of learning and networking," he said.
"The producer working group have ensured the program focuses on extending findings from several recent research projects while showcasing best practice management," Mr Crowley said.
Mr Crowley's MLA update and overview of the red meat market will be followed by a keynote presentation by agricultural consultant and author, Dr Kate Burke of Think Agri.
Kate will explain how the art of excellent farming starts with making choices about yourself.
A virtual farm tour video will take MeatUp attendees on a tour of "Spicers Run", located at Spicers Creek, Wellington.
There will be interviews with Joe and Sam Mason and producers will hear about the sheep and mixed cropping enterprises, and key drivers of productivity within their business.
Later in the day attendees will have a choice of concurrent sessions on either sheep or beef themes to tailor to their business and interests.
Hear from Will Barton of Gundagai Meat Processors on how Gundagai Lamb is meeting supplier and consumer demands with their leading lamb grid, paying producers on lean meat yield, weight and intramuscular fat at an individual animal level.
Alastair Rayner, principal of Rayner Ag will give attendees an overview of how best to manage replacement heifers for improved reproduction.
Alison Hamilton of AJM Livestock Solutions will facilitate a producer panel on heifer selection and management of heifers up until second calving. The day will also include a feedbase updates session, featuring Cam Nicholson of Nicon Rural Services.
Suzanne Boschma of the NSW Department of Primary Industries with an update on establishment of sub-tropical pasture systems in southern NSW.
