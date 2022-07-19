KEEPING the plight of rural crime in the spotlight was the aim of police during the NSW Farmers Annual Conference this week.
Members of the NSW Rural Crime Investigation Unit joined with farmers from throughout the state and were on hand to meet patrons.
The conference from, July 19 to July 21 was held at Luna Park in Sydney.
Graeme is based at Moree and he and his team of Rural Crime Investigators cover the North West portion of Western NSW.
Damian is based at Cootamundra and his team cover the South West portion of Southern NSW.
The conference continues with members electing office bearers and talking about the big issues affecting agriculture in 2022 and beyond.
