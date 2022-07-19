Xavier Martin is the new NSW Farmers president.
Mr Martin from Mullaley was elected on the first day of the organisation's annual conference in Sydney.
Advertisement
"It's humbling to be elected president and I look forward to maintaining the momentum on key issues such as biosecurity and productivity," Mr Martin said.
"We are looking at ways to secure the future of farming, and a big part of that is giving members their voice at our conference."I look forward to seeing the result of these motions and working on progressing those issues with decision makers and industry groups."
Mr Martin previously served as NSW Farmers vice President, and spearheaded efforts to secure government support during the mouse plague.
Former NSW Farmers treasurer and Moree farmer Rebecca Reardon was elected unopposed as treasurer. Trangie farmer Peter Neil Wilson was elected unopposed as treasurer.
Outgoing president, James Jackson used the conference in Sydney as a platform to put other farming advocacy groups such as National Farmers Federation (NFF) on notice.
"There's a real appetite for thought leadership down there (Canberra)," Mr Jackson said.
He called on Canberra representatives to address the diesel rebate, live export woes, and biosecurity.
During his time as NSW Farmers President the agricultural industry faced challenges including fires, floods, droughts and plagues.
Mr Jackson said the the organisation had delivered "strategic firepower" for rural Australia.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.