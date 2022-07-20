Food and friends: a day in boarder's life at Geelong College Advertising Feature

SOCIAL: Chris Bowker and Sophie Dudley enjoying a hot chocolate at The Geelong College. Photo: Supplied

The Geelong College Boarding Captains, Sophie Dudley from Deniliquin and Chris Bowker from Princetown, share what their life is like as boarders.

Their weekdays begin with a gentle wake up by either the tutor on duty or one of the prefects.



They then get ready for the day and, as a collective, head over to the Dining Hall for breakfast.



After an early sports practice, the hearty meal of bacon and eggs, croissants, cereal, or muffins goes down well.



Senior School students then embark on a short walk to their house rooms and Middle Schoolers jump on the bus and the schooling begins.



At recess, a snack is collected from the Dining Hall (or the canteen at Middle School), the same with lunch, and they go and enjoy it with the day students, "although they are often jealous of our deliciously hot toasties".

After school, snacks await them in the common rooms. Sports practice or free time follows before they are eating again, before returning to their respective houses for structured study.

"As a boarder, one of our most valued resources are our tutors, not just for their vast knowledge and ability to keep us all on track, but for their kindness, dedication, and selection of silly jokes. Each night we are lucky to have access to a Maths, Science, or English teacher to assist in both houses."



After study they socialise in their house before heading off to bed. Weekends see APS Sport on Saturday morning, with the rest of the day to hang out, visit friends or make the most of the down time to study or watch Netflix.



Every second Sunday is outing day.



"This year we have been to Adventure Park, to Lorne, shopping in Melbourne, Tree Surfing and Go-karting. We have also had time with our families over the Boarders' weekend.

"Boarding is a great experience not just because of the resources we are lucky to have but because of the unbreakable friendships and connections we form within our tight knit community."