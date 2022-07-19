Lackadaisical tagging of sheep and goats is adding serious implications for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Australia.
The NSW Government is backing growing industry calls for the urgent development of a national mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification system.
Advertisement
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the NSW Government will propose a national transition to individual identification tags for sheep and goats to help bolster the country's defence against infectious diseases like FMD this week.
"The FMD crisis in Indonesia, and its recent spread to Bali, is a significant threat to our livestock industry with the potential to cost the Australian economy $80 billion and send shock waves through regional communities for years to come," Mr Saunders said.
Currently, the National Livestock Identification System includes electronic identification of individual animals to allow tracing of cattle, but relies on a mob-based system for tracing the movements of sheep and goats.
Sheep Producers Australia chief executive officer Bonnie Skinner said industry has been calling for a national electronic ID scheme for sheep. "Sheep Producers Australia supports individual electronic identification in conjunction with broader whole-of-system reform that will provide a viable opportunity for the sheep industry."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.