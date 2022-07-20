Yanco Agricultural High School is a quality public co-educational residential high school specialising in agriculture.
All students from Year 7 to Year 12 are either weekly or fulltime boarders. Students learn with other students from across NSW who share an interest in agriculture.
Being an agricultural high school, there is a focus on providing a wide variety of learning opportunities and experiences in an agricultural setting.
The school aims to create teaching and learning environments that enable students to be healthy, happy, engaged and successful.
"Our focus is to create a culture of wellbeing across the whole school community, building and promoting our Yanco family and creating a sense of belonging and inclusivity."
The school has a White Suffolk Sheep Stud and Shorthorn and Limousin Cattle Studs, which focus on breeding high-performing, commercially relevant animals.
The school uses technologies such as electronic identification, genomics and artificial insemination to educate students on sheep and cattle production and marketing.
Students can participate in many sporting activities, and can take an afternoon and weekend bus to get to their chosen sport or activity.
Sporting groups and activities available are AFL, athletics, basketball, bowls, cadets, cricket, dancing, golf, girl guides, gym, hockey, indoor volleyball, karate, league tag, movies, music lessons, netball, rugby league, rugby union, rural fire service cadets, scouts, shooting, shopping leave, soccer, squash, swimming club, Tae Kwon Doe, tennis, town band, touch football, fishing club, show stock teams, pony club, Lake Talbot Water Park, bon fires, ten pin bowling, laser tag and more.
In a caring residential environment, students are encouraged to achieve their potential to become effective contributors in their communities within a dynamic and complex world.
Affirming the school's traditions, the aim is to provide a well-balanced and diverse educational program.
The Geelong College Boarding Captains, Sophie Dudley from Deniliquin and Chris Bowker from Princetown, share what their life is like as boarders.
Their weekdays begin with a gentle wake up by either the tutor on duty or one of the prefects.
They then get ready for the day and, as a collective, head over to the Dining Hall for breakfast.
After an early sports practice, the hearty meal of bacon and eggs, croissants, cereal, or muffins goes down well.
Senior School students then embark on a short walk to their house rooms and Middle Schoolers jump on the bus and the schooling begins.
At recess, a snack is collected from the Dining Hall (or the canteen at Middle School), the same with lunch, and they go and enjoy it with the day students, "although they are often jealous of our deliciously hot toasties".
After school, snacks await them in the common rooms. Sports practice or free time follows before they are eating again, before returning to their respective houses for structured study.
"As a boarder, one of our most valued resources are our tutors, not just for their vast knowledge and ability to keep us all on track, but for their kindness, dedication, and selection of silly jokes. Each night we are lucky to have access to a Maths, Science, or English teacher to assist in both houses."
After study they socialise in their house before heading off to bed. Weekends see APS Sport on Saturday morning, with the rest of the day to hang out, visit friends or make the most of the down time to study or watch Netflix.
Every second Sunday is outing day.
"This year we have been to Adventure Park, to Lorne, shopping in Melbourne, Tree Surfing and Go-karting. We have also had time with our families over the Boarders' weekend.
"Boarding is a great experience not just because of the resources we are lucky to have but because of the unbreakable friendships and connections we form within our tight knit community."
Boarding is offered from Year 7.