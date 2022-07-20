Yanco Ag students nurtured to be happy, engaged and successful Advertising Feature

AGRICULTURE: Yanco Ag offers students diverse learning opportunities with a focus on agriculture. Photo: Supplied

Yanco Agricultural High School is a quality public co-educational residential high school specialising in agriculture.



All students from Year 7 to Year 12 are either weekly or fulltime boarders. Students learn with other students from across NSW who share an interest in agriculture.



Being an agricultural high school, there is a focus on providing a wide variety of learning opportunities and experiences in an agricultural setting.

The school aims to create teaching and learning environments that enable students to be healthy, happy, engaged and successful.



"Our focus is to create a culture of wellbeing across the whole school community, building and promoting our Yanco family and creating a sense of belonging and inclusivity."

The school has a White Suffolk Sheep Stud and Shorthorn and Limousin Cattle Studs, which focus on breeding high-performing, commercially relevant animals.



The school uses technologies such as electronic identification, genomics and artificial insemination to educate students on sheep and cattle production and marketing.

Students can participate in many sporting activities, and can take an afternoon and weekend bus to get to their chosen sport or activity.



Sporting groups and activities available are AFL, athletics, basketball, bowls, cadets, cricket, dancing, golf, girl guides, gym, hockey, indoor volleyball, karate, league tag, movies, music lessons, netball, rugby league, rugby union, rural fire service cadets, scouts, shooting, shopping leave, soccer, squash, swimming club, Tae Kwon Doe, tennis, town band, touch football, fishing club, show stock teams, pony club, Lake Talbot Water Park, bon fires, ten pin bowling, laser tag and more.

In a caring residential environment, students are encouraged to achieve their potential to become effective contributors in their communities within a dynamic and complex world.

