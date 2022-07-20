VENDORS will sell 52,450 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
WMLP will sell first with 600 lambs and 50 sheep, RLA, 10,500 lambs and 700 sheep, Rodwells, 3500 lambs and 950 sheep, WRL, 1700 lambs and 200 sheep, Elders, 7500 lambs and 1400 sheep, Francis, 4000 lambs and 500 sheep, Delta, 3800 lambs and 650 sheep, Nutrien, 12,200 lambs and 2600 sheep and Blakes, 1200 lambs and 400 sheep.
