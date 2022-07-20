Australian Grains Leaders Program (AGLP) has opened applications for the 2023 cohort.
More than 130 people have gone through the program in the past 15 years.
Brett Hosking, GrainGrowers chairman and AGLP alumnus officially opened the applications for the 2023 intake and encouraged growers to consider taking up the opportunity.
"AGLP brings together people from across Australia. As a young grower there aren't always chances to travel and meet fellow farmers from other areas and see how they are embracing some of the opportunities you might also be looking at on your farm." said Brett.
"As part of the program, each participant works on a project. In 2023, those selected to take part will be working on projects that cover farm inputs, workforce, trade and market access, climate ..."
For details visit graingrowers.com.au.
