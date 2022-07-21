A TOTAL of 48,500 sheep and lambs sold at Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said it was another big winter yarding.
There were mixed signals in the market, with major domestic processors and key export companies not as active and extremely selective.
The erratic competition caused vast price variations in each agents run. Store lambs were plentiful with some older types about to become hoggets making buyers selective. The usual winter group of export and domestic companies attended but not all operated.
Competition was strongest for short skinned well shaped lambs however a large portion sold to fluctuating price trends. Lambs 21 to 24kg tracked $7 cheaper, the bulk selling from $155 to $198/head to average 775c/kg cwt.
Lambs 24kg to 26kg met with weak demand from domestic processors which resulted in a cheaper trend of $9/head. Merino trade lambs sold up to $20 dearer making from $114 to $174/head. Lambs back to the paddock with weight and frame sold from $124 to $138/head.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied with increased numbers over 35kg cwt. Extra-heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight sold $15 cheaper recording a top price of $265/head to average 680c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg were well supplied and quality is becoming an issue with buyers discounting longer wool wintery types. Prices dipped $19/head to average 704c/kg cwt.
It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a bigger group of buyers. Trade sheep were in reasonable supply and buying demand was weaker. Trade sheep made from $96 to $130/head to average 525c/kg cwt.
Heavy sheep sold to solid competition selling from $140 to $200/head to average 490c to 545c/kg cwt.
