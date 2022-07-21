Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied with increased numbers over 35kg cwt. Extra-heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight sold $15 cheaper recording a top price of $265/head to average 680c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg were well supplied and quality is becoming an issue with buyers discounting longer wool wintery types. Prices dipped $19/head to average 704c/kg cwt.