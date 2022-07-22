VENDORS sold 11,100 sheep and lambs at Griffith on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Graeme Richard said lamb numbers lifted and most lambs were heavy and extra-heavy weights and there were only limited numbers of trade and light lambs.
There was also a good run of heavy Merinos.
All the usual buyers were operating but the market fell $20 to $25 on the heavy lambs and $15/head on the extra heavy weights.
A pen of medium weight trade new season lambs reached $156/head. Old trade lambs to 24kg sold from $125 to $172/head. Heavy lambs 24 to 26kg cwt ranged from $169 to $178 and 26 to 30kg lambs $171 to $218/head.
Extra heavy lambs ranged from $209 to a top of $260/head. Most lambs averaged 650c to 700c/kg and buyers were strongest on the short skinned lambs.
Heavy Merino lambs sold from $166 to $206/head. Best priced hogget reached $180/head.
Mutton numbers were steady and quality was mixed. Prices followed the lamb trend selling cheaper. Medium weight ewes sold from $101 to $141/head and heavy Merino ewes reached $174 and Dorpers $170/head.
