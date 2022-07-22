The Rural

Griffith sheep and lamb market, July 22 2022

Updated July 22 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKING THE BIDS: An image from the catwalk at Griffith sheep and lamb market.

VENDORS sold 11,100 sheep and lambs at Griffith on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.