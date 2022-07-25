VENDORS sold 2200 cattle at Wagga market on Monday.
The offering was a 100 head increase compared to the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said the market continues to struggle, with not the all the feedlots wanting stock.
It was a mixed yarding with the bulk of the cattle in secondary condition.
All the usual buyers were at the market but not all were operating to capacity.
The trade market hit a hurdle with falls of up to 44c/kg demand the big issue.
Price results for yearling heifers 400 to 500kg was 44c cheaper to average 429c/kg. Trade heifers that lacked good finish made from 350c to 380c/kg.
Trade steers were few, selling from 450 to 496c/kg.
The feeder steer market struggled for traction with prices easing 2c to 5c/kg.
Steers 400kg to 500kg sold from 450c to 532c/kg.
Feeder heifer prices lost ground on last week and continued the softer trend, with lighter weights averaging 31c/kg cheaper.
The bulk making from 400c to 496c/kg.
Restocking interest decreased markedly with prices dipping 31c for steers weighing 200 to 280kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks sold to solid demand, with feedlots keeping the pressure on prices.
C3 and C4 steers sold from 370c to 430c/kg.
A fair to good quality line up of cows sold to noticeably weaker demand.
Heavy cows sold up to 26c cheaper making from 322c to 355c/kg.
Leaner types sold to mixed price trends selling from 200c to 295c/kg.
ON THE CALENDAR:
Gulbali Institute Livestock Forum will be in Wagga on July 29 from 8am to 2.30pm. Location: Convention Centre, Charles Sturt University , Wagga. Cost: $25
Join us for the 2022 Gulbali Institute Livestock Forum(previously known as the Graham Centre Livestock Forum).
Enjoy presentations showcasing practical research and innovation for beef and sheep producers by researchers and students from Charles Sturt University and NSW DPI. This will be followed by lunch and an introduction to the "Global digital farm" initiative at CSU.
