The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Wagga cattle market, July 25 2022

Updated July 25 2022 - 5:56pm, first published 5:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SALE DAY: The ring selling at Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre cattle sale.

VENDORS sold 2200 cattle at Wagga market on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.