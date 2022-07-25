THERE was a substantial increase in numbers at Corowa on Monday with 12,960 sheep and lambs selling.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said medium and heavy trade lambs sold from $152 to $186/head to average 733c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs were well supplied and some good quality available, however, demand remained weak with lambs selling from $175 to $208/head. The export processors were steady with 26 to 30kg lambs settling around $20 softer selling from $186 to $218. The over 30kg were well finished selling from $208 to $252 to average 679c/kg cwt.
Advertisement
Light lambs to the processors continue to be cheap with processors paying from from $61 to $120/head. Merino lambs sold reached $200/head. Heavy export Merino lambs made $162 to $195/head.
Extra heavy crossbred ewes sold from $138 to $196/head to average 530c/kg cwt. Extra heavy Merino ewes reached $175/head making approximately 445c/kg cwt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.