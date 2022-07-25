Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said medium and heavy trade lambs sold from $152 to $186/head to average 733c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs were well supplied and some good quality available, however, demand remained weak with lambs selling from $175 to $208/head. The export processors were steady with 26 to 30kg lambs settling around $20 softer selling from $186 to $218. The over 30kg were well finished selling from $208 to $252 to average 679c/kg cwt.