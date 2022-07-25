The Rural

Corowa sheep and lamb market, July 25 2022

Updated July 25 2022 - 6:24pm, first published 6:15pm
COMPETITION: Buyers place their bids at the Corowa sheep and lamb market.

THERE was a substantial increase in numbers at Corowa on Monday with 12,960 sheep and lambs selling.

