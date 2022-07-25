SEPTEMBER 20 to 22: Exhibitor bookings have opened for the 2022 Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) on September 20-22 with planning well in hand for southern Australia's largest agricultural event. Henty Machinery Field Days chief executive officer Belinda Anderson reminded exhibitors the booking deadline for the official HMFD program was July 31. "Existing, new or potential exhibitors are encouraged to submit their applications via the HMFD website," Mrs Anderson said. Online ticket sales for general entry will open on July 1 via the website at www.hmfd.com.au. Country music singer and I'm a Celebrity star Brooke McClymont and her Golden Guitar winning husband Adam Eckersley will take to the stage in a new ticketed event to be held after the gates close at 5pm on Wednesday, September 21.