AUGUST 16: MeatUp in Wagga for red meat update. The forum will include presentations focussing on business, beef and sheep
Meat and Livestock Australia general manager, Michael Crowley said the Wagga MeatUp Forum would have a focus on the key productivity drivers of red meat businesses. It will showcase leading producers and provide updates and findings from the latest research, development and adoption programs.
A virtual farm tour video will take MeatUp attendees on a tour of Spicers Run, located at Spicers Creek, Wellington, without leaving your seat. Featuring interviews with Joe and Sam Mason, producers will hear about the sheep and mixed cropping enterprises, and key drivers of productivity within their business. Pre-registration is essential, visit www.mla.com.au/meatup or phone 1300 746 466. Tickets are $25 for MLA members and $50 for Non-members.
AUGUST 20: Ganmain Show is a fun packed day out for the whole family. It's a country show with all of the nostalgia and excitement patrons enjoy.
AUGUST 21: The Annual Weethalle Show will be held at Teamster Drive and Showground Road, Weethalle.
AUGUST 27: The annual Barellan Show will be held.
SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: The Wagga Show will be held on Friday and Saturday on the Corner of Bourke Street and Urana Street, Turvey Park.
SEPTEMBER 20 to 22: Exhibitor bookings have opened for the 2022 Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) on September 20-22 with planning well in hand for southern Australia's largest agricultural event. Henty Machinery Field Days chief executive officer Belinda Anderson reminded exhibitors the booking deadline for the official HMFD program was July 31. "Existing, new or potential exhibitors are encouraged to submit their applications via the HMFD website," Mrs Anderson said. Online ticket sales for general entry will open on July 1 via the website at www.hmfd.com.au. Country music singer and I'm a Celebrity star Brooke McClymont and her Golden Guitar winning husband Adam Eckersley will take to the stage in a new ticketed event to be held after the gates close at 5pm on Wednesday, September 21.
SEPTEMBER 22 to OCTOBER 2: The Royal Melbourne Show will feature some of Australia's finest livestock exhibits plus school competitions.
OCTOBER 15: The Rock Show will be held at 3778 Lockhart-the Rock Road, The Rock NSW.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
