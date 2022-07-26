Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that has a significant economic impact.

The disease affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.

FMD is characterised by fever and blister-like sores on the tongue and lips, in the mouth, on the teats and between the hooves.

The disease causes severe production losses, and while the majority of affected animals recover, the disease often leaves them weakened and debilitated.

It is a trans-boundary animal disease (TAD) that deeply affect the production of livestock and disrupting regional and international trade in animals and animal products.

The disease is estimated to circulate in 77 per cent of the global livestock population, in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, as well as in a limited area of South America.

Countries that are currently free of FMD without vaccination remain under constant threat of an incursion.