AN outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Australia would be catastrophic and here in the Riverina producers are watching overseas events unfold.
Industry leaders are assessing the devastating outbreak as it wreaks havoc in Indonesia. Australia has remained FMD free for more than 100 years.
Advertisement
Here in the Riverina millions of dollars directly and indirectly hinge on the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre and some of Australia's most influential sheep and cattle stud stock operations are in the area.
Australian Livestock and Property Agents president, and Nutrien Wagga livestock manager, Peter Cabot said producers were understandably concerned.
"If it (FMD) gets in it would be an absolute catastrophe," he said.
At marketing centres including Griffith and Corowa there was a drop in lamb prices in the past seven days. The cattle market also lost lustre. Mr Cabot said this fluctuation could be attributed to a "very measured approach" by restockers.
Meanwhile, there's still a high element of concern about the level of risk in Australia and fear escalated last week when FMD viral fragments were detected in cooked meat products in Melbourne and Adelaide.
While there have been calls for use of the vaccine Australia's Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Mark Schipp explained this country was recognised as "free from FMD, without vaccination."
This allows Australia's international trade to continue. If vaccination was implemented, Australia would lose this status.
Meanwhile, Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES), estimates that a large FMD incursion across multiple states would have an economic impact of $80 billion over 10 years.
NSW Farmers Bio-security chairman Ian McColl told The Rural much of the risk spotlight has been on passengers returning to Australia by plane and the imminent risk.
He said we must not neglect products that enter Australia by mail, or sea.
He has also criticised politicians and pundits stoking outrage about foot and mouth disease, saying it is a serious issue that needs unity, not division.
"I see some people out there using this outbreak as a weapon to further their own ends, and frankly it's pretty disappointing," Mr McColl said.
"Farmers have argued for stronger, sustainably-funded biosecurity systems for years, this isn't something that's just happened overnight.
"What Australia needs is all levels of government and all members of the community to come together and keep this disease out. Fanning the flames of fear will not help one little bit."
"Last week we saw FMD fragments detected that didn't come from Bali on a tourist's thongs, they came in meat products from Asia," Mr McColl said.
"Those people out there suggested we need to slam shut travel to Indonesia don't understand that would only give a false sense of security, which could actually increase the risk of FMD coming from elsewhere.
Advertisement
"We have strongly advocated for the federal government to boost screening and put foot baths at our airports, the state government has boosted biosecurity funding, now it's up to all of us to do the right thing and stop spreading fear and rumour."
From World Organisation for Animal Health:
From NSW Department of Primary Industries:
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.