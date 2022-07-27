VENDORS will sell 40,850 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Delta will sell first with 3300 lambs and 250 sheep, Francis, 2200 lambs and 400 sheep, Elders, 4200 lambs and 1700 sheep, Rodwells, 2300 lambs and 200 sheep, Blakes, 1300 lambs and 400 sheep, Nutrien, 6000 lambs and 1600 sheep, WRL, 1500 lambs and 700 sheep, WMLP, 2800 lambs and 500 sheep and RLA, 8200 lambs and 3300 sheep.
