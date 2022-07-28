A TOTAL of 36,500 sheep and lambs sold at Wagga on Thursday.
Numbers were back by 12,000 compared to the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said it was a significantly smaller yarding.
The market bore the brunt of another price correction over all classes. Buyers indicated they had plenty of direct to works lambs on hand.
The patchy competition caused big price variations in each agents run. Secondary lambs were plentiful, and the cheaper market attracted more store competition. Not all the usual winter group of export and domestic companies attended.
Competition was again strongest for short skinned well shaped lambs however a large portion sold to weak demand. Lambs 21 to 24kg tracked $11/head cheaper.
The bulk selling from $100 to $199 to average 670c to 728c/kg cwt/kg cwt. Lambs 24 to 26kg met weak demand from domestic processors which resulted in a cheaper trend of $11/head. Merino trade lambs sold to $20 to $40 cheaper making from $95 to $169/head.
Lambs back to the paddock, with weight and frame sold from $56 to $131/head
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied. Extra heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight sold $17 cheaper recording a top price of $246/head to average 650c/kg cwt.
Lambs 26kg to 30kg were well supplied with not all buyers prepared to chase the market for the neater types. Prices dipped $17 to average 646c/kg cwt.
It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a small group of processors. All buyers were there to make purchasers but at considerably lower prices.
Trade sheep sold up to $30 cheaper making from $80 to $135/head to average 441c/kg cwt. Heavy sheep sold to very weak competition selling from $134 to $201/head to average 479c to 516c/kg cwt.
