The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Wagga sheep and lamb market report, July 28 2022

Updated July 28 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT THE RAIL: A file image from the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre.

A TOTAL of 36,500 sheep and lambs sold at Wagga on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.