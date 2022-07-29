THERE was a big drop in numbers sold at Griffith with 3600 sheep and lambs going under the hammer on Friday.
This was a drop of 7500 from the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said the quality was mostly heavy with some excellent leading pens of supplementary fed lambs.
A small buying group were present and were operating with little urgency. Very few trade or light lambs were on offer.
The market followed the weeks trends slipping $10 to $30/head across all categories.
The very small offering of trade lambs with insufficient numbers to quote had trade weights selling from $148 to $161/head.
The Dorper portion sold to cheaper trends from $121 to $170/head.
Quality and numbers improved across the heavy and extra heavy weights and prices eased $5 to $10 with export types selling from $179 to $242/head to average between 684c and 642c/kg cwt.
A reasonable run of Merino lambs were available with heavy lambs slipping $10 selling from $140 to $175/head.
A small but heavy offering of mutton was available falling $30/head with very little competition from processors.
Merino ewes sold from $120 to $172/head and heavy cross-bred ewes sold up to $188/head.
