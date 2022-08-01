VENDORS sold 1650 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday.
The yarding was 540 less than the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers declined after last week's significantly cheaper market.
The market gained momentum on the back of limited supplies and more store orders in place.
It was a mixed yarding with the bulk of the cattle in secondary condition.
Bigger groups of exporters were at the market, while the usual domestic processors were in attendance.
There were significant price surges this week of up to 100c with back grounders and restockers chasing well-bred young stock.
The dearer trend carried on into the trade market with prices improving 30c to 58c/kg.
Price results for yearling heifers 400 to 500kg was 58c dearer to average 487c/kg.
Trade steers were few selling from 450 to 496c/kg. The feeder steer market struggled for traction mostly due to the mixed quality and limited orders.
Steers 400 to 500kg sold from 474c to 530c/kg.
Feeder heifer prices gained some ground, with buyers prepared to bid strongly for the well-bred portion with the bulk making from 418c to 490c/kg.
Restocking confidence was a highlight, with steers 200-280kg averaging $1,578 a price gain of 85c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks sold to solid demand with feedlots keeping the pressure on prices.
C3 and C4 steers sold from 395c to 465c/kg.
A fair to very good quality line up of cows sold to a bigger group of buyers.
The cow market lifted 20c to 50c/kg. Heavy cows making from 348c to 385c/kg.
Leaner types enjoyed the biggest price gain selling from 250c to 364c/kg.
ON THE CALENDAR: The MeatUp Forum will be held in Wagga on August 16 from 9apm to 6pm. Location: Charles Sturt University Convention Centre, 286 Pine Gully Road, Charles Sturt University, Wagga. Cost: MLA member $25 GST inc Non-member $50 GST inc (includes researchers, department staff, service providers and producers who are non-MLA members).
