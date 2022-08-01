AUGUST 16, 17, and 18: Farmlink is hosting a series of free harvester forums, designed to help growers reduce harvest losses and improve operations at harvest. The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) funded forums will be held throughout Southern NSW in August, at Galong on August 16, Caragabal, August 17 and Lockhart, August 19. The half day forums will bring together harvester specialists, industry experts and researchers to discuss preventable harvester grain losses and how to measure these, improvements in efficiency and output. Speakers include Peter Broley (Primary Sales Australia), Ben White (Kondinin Group), Brett Aspher (Seed Terminator), Kassie van der Westerhuizan (Harvest specialist), Greg Condon (Weedsmart), Chris Warrick (Primary Business) alongside demonstrations by industry representatives and manufacturers. For registrations and information call FarmLink on 6980 1333 or visit farmlink.com.au/events.
AUGUST 16: MeatUp in Wagga for red meat update. The forum will include presentations focussing on business, beef and sheep
Advertisement
Meat and Livestock Australia general manager, Michael Crowley said the Wagga MeatUp Forum would have a focus on the key productivity drivers of red meat businesses. It will showcase leading producers and provide updates and findings from the latest research, development and adoption programs.
A virtual farm tour video will take MeatUp attendees on a tour of Spicers Run, located at Spicers Creek, Wellington, without leaving your seat. Featuring interviews with Joe and Sam Mason, producers will hear about the sheep and mixed cropping enterprises, and key drivers of productivity within their business. Pre-registration is essential, visit www.mla.com.au/meatup or phone 1300 746 466. Tickets are $25 for MLA members and $50 for Non-members.
AUGUST 20: Ganmain Show is a fun packed day out for the whole family. It's a country show with all of the nostalgia and excitement patrons enjoy.
AUGUST 21: The Annual Weethalle Show will be held at Teamster Drive and Showground Road, Weethalle.
AUGUST 27: The annual Barellan Show will be held.
SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: The Wagga Show will be held on Friday and Saturday on the Corner of Bourke Street and Urana Street, Turvey Park.
SEPTEMBER 22 to OCTOBER 2: The Royal Melbourne Show will feature some of Australia's finest livestock exhibits plus school competitions.
OCTOBER 15: The Rock Show will be held at 3778 Lockhart-the Rock Road, The Rock.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.