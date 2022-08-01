AUGUST 16, 17, and 18: Farmlink is hosting a series of free harvester forums, designed to help growers reduce harvest losses and improve operations at harvest. The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) funded forums will be held throughout Southern NSW in August, at Galong on August 16, Caragabal, August 17 and Lockhart, August 19. The half day forums will bring together harvester specialists, industry experts and researchers to discuss preventable harvester grain losses and how to measure these, improvements in efficiency and output. Speakers include Peter Broley (Primary Sales Australia), Ben White (Kondinin Group), Brett Aspher (Seed Terminator), Kassie van der Westerhuizan (Harvest specialist), Greg Condon (Weedsmart), Chris Warrick (Primary Business) alongside demonstrations by industry representatives and manufacturers. For registrations and information call FarmLink on 6980 1333 or visit farmlink.com.au/events.

