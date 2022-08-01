A TOTAL of 8425 sheep and lambs sold at the Corowa market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said buyers lacked pace with the market falling a further $5 to $20/head on top of last week's cheaper trends.
Advertisement
Medium and heavy trade lambs slipped $5 to $7 selling from $140 to $187/head averaging 718c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs 25 and 26kg were $5 softer making from $172 to $188/head.
Lambs from 26 to 30kg sold from $184 to $208/head and the over 30kg lambs sold from $208 to $235/head. Export lambs averaged between 621c and 688c/kg cwt.
Secondary lambs made $44 to $119/head. Merino lambs were cheaper again this sale with heavy weights selling from $165 to $189/head. Trade weights selling from $117 to $158/head.
Extra heavy Crossbred ewes sold from $135 to $178/head to average 485c/kg cwt. Extra heavy Merino ewes reached $185/head and medium weight sheep sold from $101 to $138/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.