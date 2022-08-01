The Rural
Corowa sheep and lamb market, August 1 2022

Updated August 1 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:16am
TAKING THE BIDS: Buyers place their bids during the Corowa market.

A TOTAL of 8425 sheep and lambs sold at the Corowa market on Monday.

