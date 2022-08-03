The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Lamb prices take a tumble at major selling centres

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:33am, first published 12:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYES ON MARKET: James Tierney of Riverina Livestock Agents (RLA) pictured at Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

LUSTRE has left the lamb industry with prices struggling to find ground across Australia's major selling centres including Wagga.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.