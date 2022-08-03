A TOTAL of 36,700 sheep and lambs will sell at the Wagga market on August 4.
Elders will sell first with 1650 lambs and 400 sheep, WRL, 1200 lambs and 300 sheep, Delta, 3600 lambs and 1000 sheep, WMLP, 1000 lambs and 50 sheep, Francis, 3200 lambs and 400 sheep, Blakes, 850 lambs and 600 sheep, Nutrien, 7500 lambs and 1800 sheep, RLA, 10,000 lambs and 750 sheep and Rodwells, 1950 lambs and 450 sheep.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.