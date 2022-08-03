The Rural

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw, August 4 2022

Updated August 3 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga lamb market.

A TOTAL of 36,700 sheep and lambs will sell at the Wagga market on August 4.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.