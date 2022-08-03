Focus on biosecurity needed

THE current spotlight on biosecurity has been welcomed by GrainGrowers chief executive officer David McKeon.
GrainGrowers congratulates Senator Raff Ciccone on recognising the need to review Australia's biosecurity settings and welcomes the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee inquiry into the adequacy of our nation's biosecurity measures.
"GrainGrowers has been asking for a biosecurity reset to ensure we are well protected, and that the system is inclusive and coordinated - pre-border, at border and all the way to the farm. Biosecurity is everyone's responsibility - government, industry and the Australian community and this inquiry must ensure a comprehensive look at the entire system." said Mr McKeon.
