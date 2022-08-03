Welcome to the first in our Spring Ram Guide series for 2021, offering an insight into some of the best genetics on the market.
From Poll Dorsets, White Suffolks, Merinos, Dohnes, Composites, Prime SAMMS, Dorpers and more, this guide has you covered.
Advertisement
Take a look inside for more information on locations and dates for upcoming auctions, understanding genetic selection and learn more about local producers through some great on-farm stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.